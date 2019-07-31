LVZ Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 208,430 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 989,950 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37.

