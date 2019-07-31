Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Lydall had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LDL traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,538. Lydall has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $66,466.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lydall and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

