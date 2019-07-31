Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Up 16.1% Following Earnings Beat

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price shot up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.60, 301,788 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 119,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Lydall had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Lydall’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lydall and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $66,466.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 88,136 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 376,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lydall by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lydall by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

