M. Kraus & Co Buys 950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 97,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

