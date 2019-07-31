Maca (ASX:MLD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.93. Maca shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 228,066 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. The company has a market cap of $251.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

About Maca (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Maca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.