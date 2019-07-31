Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 16,023 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 2,152,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,272. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,295. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

