Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,516 shares of company stock worth $4,065,827. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.08. 3,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $263.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.06.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

