Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.67. The stock had a trading volume of 550,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $417.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.71.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

