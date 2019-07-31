Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,859,000 after buying an additional 42,438,908 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,230,000 after buying an additional 465,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after buying an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sirius XM by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,433,000 after buying an additional 2,437,556 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 383,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,600,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.