Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $882,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14,417.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $145,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after acquiring an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 780,645 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 287,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

