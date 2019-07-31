Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.93. 291,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,278. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

