Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 8,288 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.78. 132,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

