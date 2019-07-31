Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,420,000 after acquiring an additional 229,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,186,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,155. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $116.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.