Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 5,539 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,509,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 547.9% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 393,654 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 819,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,202,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,309,000 after buying an additional 110,878 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.25.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

