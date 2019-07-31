Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS comprises 2.3% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

BWX stock remained flat at $$28.61 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 12 month low of $544.00 and a 12 month high of $559.50.

