Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 75.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,775,000 after acquiring an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 831,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.93. 291,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,278. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.