Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. 33,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

