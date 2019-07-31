Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 125,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,722,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. 3,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

