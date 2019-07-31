Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 887.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.15.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

