MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $110.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.95 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $137.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $497.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.65 million to $529.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $495.43 million, with estimates ranging from $449.93 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,410. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

