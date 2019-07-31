Macquarie Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Neutral

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $550,759. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.