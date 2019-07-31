Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.74

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $22.85. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 1,889 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

In related news, CEO Brad Frishberg sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $97,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.