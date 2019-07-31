Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Issues Earnings Results

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Magellan Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.69 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-$4.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,118. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

