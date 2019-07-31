Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Magellan Health stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 54.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

