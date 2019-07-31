MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

