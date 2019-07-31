Maker Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $584.67 or 0.05832246 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Kyber Network. Maker has a market capitalization of $584.67 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitMart, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, DDEX, OasisDEX, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

