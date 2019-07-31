Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1,914.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

