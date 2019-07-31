Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Announces Earnings Results

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Shares of MN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 80,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,432. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

MN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

