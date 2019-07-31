Marathon Petroleum Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. 3,048,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

