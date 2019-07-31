Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Trading Down 30.9%

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) shares dropped 30.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), approximately 33,918 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.20 ($2.46).

The company has a market cap of $92.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

