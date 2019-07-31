Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.92 million.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 671,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. Masimo has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $160.25.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Masimo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,643.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,168 shares of company stock worth $34,717,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.