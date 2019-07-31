MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.82

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 630686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Get MasTec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 137.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.