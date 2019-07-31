Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54. Matthews International has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.09 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

MATW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.