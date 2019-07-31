Maximine Coin (MXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Maximine Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and $3.50 million worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Rfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00274849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.01477079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00116757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Maximine Coin Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maximine Coin Token Trading

Maximine Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.