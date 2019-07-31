McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~($0.32) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.02 billion.McDermott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.32–0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDR. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MDR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 634,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.15.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDermott International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

