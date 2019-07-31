McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.51, 319,853 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,322,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

MDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McDermott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in McDermott International by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McDermott International by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 245,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in McDermott International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,268,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.15.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.