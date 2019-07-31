Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.81.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp began coverage on in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

