Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 131 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,974 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

