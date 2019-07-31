Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.08. Mediazest shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 500,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mediazest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

