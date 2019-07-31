Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.6 million.Medpace also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.83-2.93 EPS.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. 34,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,440. Medpace has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

