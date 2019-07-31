Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,588,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 9,131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after buying an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.