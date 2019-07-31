Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. 1,510,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $103.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

