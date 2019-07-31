MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$7.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.03.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.60. 3,829,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.15. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$918.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 7,033 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$30,523.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,514.64. Also, Senior Officer Grant Kenneth Donald Borbridge sold 9,927 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,758.48.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

