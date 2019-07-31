Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

