Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 74.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

