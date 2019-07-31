Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

MBIN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

