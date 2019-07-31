Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.