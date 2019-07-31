Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,325. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.