Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $212.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

