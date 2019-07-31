Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $90.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

